Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Veritone Put Options (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,076 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,114% compared to the average daily volume of 59 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veritone by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Veritone by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Veritone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $17.42 on Friday. Veritone has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $483.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

