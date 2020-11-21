Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AutoNation Call Options (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 9,110 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,069% compared to the average daily volume of 420 call options.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,117. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 86.6% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $60.45 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on AN shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

