Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 5.6%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.87. 1,215,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,649,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFIX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.26.

The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $10,279,500.00. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,171 shares of company stock worth $22,062,834 in the last ninety days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

