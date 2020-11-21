Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 36,648 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,318,228.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,501.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 36,653 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $1,322,806.77.

On Friday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 35,843 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,257,014.01.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Katrina Lake sold 37,441 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $1,297,705.06.

On Friday, September 18th, Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $1,232,819.98.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $1,042,436.45.

SFIX stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $39.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 201.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $1,869,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. MKM Partners began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.26.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

