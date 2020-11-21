Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) versus Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) and Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE:COHN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stifel Financial and Cohen & Company Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stifel Financial 2 1 1 0 1.75 Cohen & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stifel Financial presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.55%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Cohen & Company Inc..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Company Inc. has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stifel Financial and Cohen & Company Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stifel Financial $3.34 billion 1.40 $448.40 million N/A N/A Cohen & Company Inc. $49.67 million 0.46 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Company Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Stifel Financial and Cohen & Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stifel Financial 12.16% 14.66% 1.92% Cohen & Company Inc. 0.29% 18.53% 0.12%

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Cohen & Company Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates and manages in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients. It invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's fixed income investments include U.S. trust preferred securities, European hybrid capital securities, Asian commercial real estate debt, mortgage backed securities, and asset backed securities. The firm was formerly known as Institutional Financial Markets, Inc. Cohen & Company Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City; Boca Raton, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Bethesda, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Paris, France; and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.