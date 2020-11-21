STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

STERIS has increased its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STERIS to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of STE stock opened at $196.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.66. STERIS has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $196.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,602 shares of company stock worth $9,783,141. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

