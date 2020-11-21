STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.
STERIS has increased its dividend payment by 34.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STERIS to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
Shares of STE stock opened at $196.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.66. STERIS has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $196.80.
In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,602 shares of company stock worth $9,783,141. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
