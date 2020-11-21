Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of STLD opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $37.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on STLD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

