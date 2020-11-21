StableUSD Trading Down 1.2% This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00933139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00234255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00094261 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00359897 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

