Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $31.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNMSF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.