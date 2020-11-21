Spendcoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.39 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Spendcoin has a market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00028516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00156960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00942949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00234805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00094573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00359704 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,093,796 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.