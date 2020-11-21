Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Joseph W. Turgeon Sells 162,473 Shares

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $671,013.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,369.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 108,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

