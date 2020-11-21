SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.06 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $647.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.98.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in SpartanNash by 348.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SpartanNash by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

