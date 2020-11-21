Spartan Protocol Price Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $65,618.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00156286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.45 or 0.00920914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00248475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00093218 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00362039 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 51,957,087 tokens. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

Spartan Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

