Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the airline’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

LUV has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.