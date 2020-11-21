Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) (LON:SBI) Insider Buys £20,160 in Stock

Sourcebio International Plc (SBI.L) (LON:SBI) insider Christopher Mills purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £20,160 ($26,339.17).

Shares of SBI stock opened at GBX 175.75 ($2.30) on Friday. Sourcebio International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 188.50 ($2.46).

