Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, VP Steven T. Romick acquired 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,924.91. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at $871,447.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President J Richard Atwood acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 23,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,561.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,542 shares of company stock worth $497,148. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOR opened at $38.96 on Friday. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

