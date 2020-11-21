Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Sonova in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. Sonova has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

