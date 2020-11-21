Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sonova has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

