Sonos Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 15,098 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,488% compared to the typical daily volume of 951 put options.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,319.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,726 shares of company stock worth $1,174,552. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,549.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 170,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

SONO opened at $20.94 on Friday. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

