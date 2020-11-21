Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sonos has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $22.37.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,552. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonos during the second quarter worth $49,080,000. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $28,414,000. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth $22,969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,627,000 after buying an additional 1,350,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 101.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

