Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,319.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 4,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.