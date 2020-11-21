Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Announces Earnings Results

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,726 shares of company stock worth $1,174,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

