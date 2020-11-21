Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Julius Genachowski Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,319.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julius Genachowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonos alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

SONO opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,080,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,414,000. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after buying an additional 1,350,755 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonos by 101.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 672,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.