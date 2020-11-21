Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Shares of SONM stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.20.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.