Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEYMF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.77. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

