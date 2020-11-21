Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Socket Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ SCKT opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.93. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

