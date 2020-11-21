Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Socket Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.
Socket Mobile stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.50.
Socket Mobile Company Profile
Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
