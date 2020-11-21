Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Socket Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Socket Mobile stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

