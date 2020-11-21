Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Socket Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of SCKT opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Socket Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

