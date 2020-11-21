Societe Generale Lowers Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.90.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

