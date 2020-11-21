Social Send (SEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $297,587.35

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Social Send has a market capitalization of $297,587.35 and $100.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00044232 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001632 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002393 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars.

