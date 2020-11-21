Smith Barney Citigroup Upgrades The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Buy

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.75.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,762,640. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.