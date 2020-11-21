Smith Barney Citigroup Raises The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $29.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMPL. TheStreet raised The Simply Good Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 17.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 293.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 326.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,819,000 after buying an additional 2,959,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.