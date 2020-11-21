Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $33.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 103.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 75.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

