Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 15,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $808,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,455,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $53.82 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

