SL Green Realty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend payment by 17.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of 166.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.15.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

