SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 7th

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

SITE Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 181.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 94.27. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

