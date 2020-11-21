Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $19.84 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1,856.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

