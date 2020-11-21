Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,266.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 72.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 720,892 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 53.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after buying an additional 561,252 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 38.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 412,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 158,806 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 888,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

