Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFNC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC opened at $19.84 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simmons First National news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,639,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 720,892 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after buying an additional 561,252 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 412,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 333,629 shares during the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.