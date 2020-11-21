Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 5.6%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $30.87. 417,866 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 141,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SI. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

