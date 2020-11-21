Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Paul D. Colucci Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $569.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,629.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth $80,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

