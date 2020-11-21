SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $520.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

