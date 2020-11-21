Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Up 6.5%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s share price shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.72. 735,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,518,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.51 million. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,134,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.