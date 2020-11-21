Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Grows By 41.2%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 843,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the October 15th total of 596,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

International Money Express stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $410,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $57,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,687,125 shares of company stock valued at $72,679,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 255,368 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,084,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in International Money Express by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,050,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

