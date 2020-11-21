Short Interest in DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Grows By 40.0%

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 21.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DPW opened at $2.13 on Friday. DPW has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DPW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DPW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DPW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

