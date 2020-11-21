Short Interest in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rises By 34.1%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 888,700 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the October 15th total of 662,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $448.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

