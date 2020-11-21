Short Interest in Cardinal Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) Expands By 39.6%

Cardinal Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:CRDNF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the October 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 807.0 days.

Shares of CRDNF opened at $0.72 on Friday. Cardinal Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

Cardinal Resources Company Profile

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

