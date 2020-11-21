Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Drops By 30.3%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the October 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth about $820,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of CGO stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

