Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declines By 30.1%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,300 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 529,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 98,961 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $636,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 58.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 53,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 48.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 48,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $9.08 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

