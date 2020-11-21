Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Declines By 26.5%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,100 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 499,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS ARTH opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Arch Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARTH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

